Watches vs. Warnings
In advance of approaching storms, the National Weather Service issues watches and warnings for severe weather, providing much needed information to citizens so they are able to make sound judgements about the appropriate actions to take. Watches and warnings are broadcast over the radio and on TV. (see page Act.5 for more information).
West Nile and Zika virus safety tips.
Be prepared for the mosquito borne West Nile and Zika viruses in North Central Texas. There are several actions that you can take to help keep your family and pets safe from this disease.
Flooding & Flash Floods
Tornadoes are impressive, but Flash Flooding takes more lives each year than any other severe weather related hazard. Only six inches of fast moving water holds enough force to knock over an adult, and only two feet of water will carry away most vehicles…even pickups and SUVs. Whenever you encounter high water, and especially during Flash Flood warnings, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Never underestimate the power of water.
Household Chemicals
Home is where the heart is—it’s also where the bleach, ammonia and paint thinner lie in wait to cause unintended accidents. In fact, most chemical accidents occur in homes. It’s time to get down and dirty with your cleaners and other potentially poisonous concoctions. Properly dispose of what you don’t need and store what you do in a safe, child-proof location. The good news is, with a little planning and knowledge, most home emergencies can be prevented.
Get Ready
Hello? Anybody out there? When disaster strikes, city services may be cut off and local disaster relief and government responders may not be able to reach you. You need to have plans and supplies in place to make it on your own, at least for a limited time, no matter where you are when an emergency happens. Start planning now!
Create a Communication Plan
Your family and friends may not be together when disaster strikes. That’s why it’s important that you find out what kinds of disasters, both natural and man-made, are most likely to occur in your area and make a plan to help you stay in touch, stay safe and reunite after the event.
Choose an out-of-town contact
It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.
Caring for Those with Functional Needs
If you or someone in your household has functional needs, it’s important to incorporate them into your disaster plans. For planning assistance, contact your local emergency management office to see if your community has a Functional Needs Program.
Holiday Hazards
Celebrating Safe And Sound
Before you make merry, make sure you know how to keep yourself and your family safe during the holidays. Follow the tips below for a brighter (watch those candles!) holiday season.
Fire Safety
Holidays are usually filled with more cooking, home decorating, and entertaining—not to mention an increased risk of fire. To protect yourself and your family, follow these safety tips: