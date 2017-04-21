Watches vs. Warnings

Your family and friends may not be together when disaster strikes. That’s why it’s important that you find out what kinds of disasters, both natural and man-made, are most likely to occur in your area and make a plan to help you stay in touch, stay safe and reunite after the event.

Choose an out-of-town contact

It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.